New chief for disabled children’s charity

A new chief executive has started work at a charity that provides care and education for children with disabilities.

Gareth Germer, 49, joined Chailey Heritage Foundation this month which supports dozens of children and young people from Brighton and Hove.

The charity also draws more than 200 people – staff and supporters – from Brighton and Hove.

Mr Germer promised to build on Chailey Heritage’s already “exceptional work and high standards” and paid tribute to his predecessor Helen Hewitt for making a huge difference in her nine years as chief executive.

The new chief joined from another charity, the Samaritans, where he was chief operating officer. He previously worked for the NSPCC, Scope and Rethink charities as well as in local government in West Sussex and Bristol.

Mr Germer said: “It is a real privilege to be working with our specialist staff and NHS colleagues who together make a profound difference to the lives of the amazing children and young people who learn, live and grow here at Chailey Heritage.”

He said that he was joining Chailey Heritage Foundation at an exciting time and intended to keep building on the first-class reputation that the charity already has.

He added: “Thanks to the generosity of volunteers, donors and supporters, Chailey Heritage is able to offer a whole range of extra services and support to young people, their families and carers including Patchwork Farm and therapeutic horse riding.”

The charity has ambitious plans and Mr Germer said that he was keen to encourage people to support Chailey in any way that they could – by joining the workforce, volunteering or signing up for a challenge. To find out how, visit www.chf.org.uk.

The charity said: “Chailey Heritage Foundation is a charity providing education, care and transition services to children and young adults with complex physical disabilities.

“Their mission is to give disabled children and young adults every opportunity to pursue their fullest potential.”