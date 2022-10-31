Decision day for Madeira Terraces



Plans for the first phase of restoration work for Madeira Terraces go before councillors this week.

An application to restore 40 of the 151 Grade II* listed Victorian arches goes before Brighton and Hove City Council’s Planning Committee on Wednesday, 2 November. Officers are recommending approval.

The £7 million first phase includes a new additional lift, general repairs and upgrades to the existing shelter hall lift (within the Concorde 2), a new staircase from the deck to Madeira Drive and landscaping.

Twenty-two car-parking spaces will make way for new planted verges, a pedestrian crossing, cycle parking and drainage.

Seating is included on the deck level, and the plans also include protection of the Green Wall.

The council has received three letters opposing the scheme, raising concerns about the lift design and proposed temporary toilets.

A further seven wrote in favour, with four making general comments.

One of the objectors, whose details are removed on the council website, said: “I largely support the design, except the new lift, which is demonstrably ugly and out of character with the rest of the design scheme.

“It would be far better to aim to match the existing lift, which is being restored, to ensure the entire restoration is in keeping and looks good.”

Historic England is also concerned about the new lift, as did the city’s conservation advisory group.

Historic England said: “We think that some of the harm may be reduced with a lift design that is more lightweight and transparent in appearance and with an upper element that is more in keeping with the exuberant and playful character of the existing kiosks and pavilions along Brighton’s seafront.

“However, the relatively low level of harm caused by this aspect of the proposal within the context of the structure as a whole is, in our view, considerably outweighed by the significant heritage benefits associated with the restoration and re-use of this section of Madeira Terrace.”

The Madeira Terrace Advisory Panel, made up of businesses, Save Madeira Terrace campaigners and events organisers, backed the application.

In its statement, the panel said: “The panel welcomes the way the proposals meet our aspirations for the terrace, with the inclusion of improvements on Madeira Drive in the project and acknowledgement of its relationship with the development at Black Rock.

“The proposals recognise that the heritage asset comprises not just the actual terrace but includes the Green Wall, which it is built against and supported by.

“We are gratified that our advocacy of the location chosen for phase I has proved justified.

“It restores half of the original first phase of the terrace and secures stepped and step-free access between Marine Parade and Madeira Drive at the mid-point of the whole terrace, adding to and improving access to the concentration of leisure attractions in the vicinity.

“It also justifies the immediate restoration of the Shelter Hall lift.”

The arches earmarked for the first phase stretch from Royal Crescent steps to the west to the shelter hall in the east.

The terrace was built in the late 1880s and provided a grandstand for the early speed trials and various car and bike rallies, concerts and the marathon.

A report going before the committee said: “The building was included on Historic England’s list of buildings at risk from October 2020 following the upgrade of the structure to Grade II* listing and is described in the register as being in a very poor and deteriorating condition.”

The Planning Committee is due to meet at 2pm on Wednesday (2 November) at Hove Town Hall. The meeting is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.