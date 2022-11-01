BREAKING NEWS

‘Peacehaven Wild Kids’ Peter And The Test Tube Babies announce Xmas gigs

Posted On 01 Nov 2022 at 11:26 pm
Peter And The Test Tube Babies at The Prince Albert, Brighton 4.2.22 (pic Cris Watkins/PunkInFocus)

Local punk legends Peter And The Test Tube Babies have announced their annual Xmas Bash gigs! They will be taking over The Prince Albert in Brighton for two nights, Wednesday 28th and Thursday 29th December 2022. Grab your tickets for the 28th HERE and HERE, plus order your 29th gig tickets HERE and HERE. Support on the 28th will be Viki Vortex & The C*mshots, and for the 29th it will be Skurvi.

Peter And The Test Tube Babies at The Prince Albert, Brighton 4.2.22 (pic Cris Watkins/PunkInFocus)

Peter And The Test Tube Babies (or Test Tubes for short!) need little or no introduction to the punk fraternity, but here is a quick lowdown for the uninitiated. They are a Brighton punk band who were originally formed by a couple of ‘Peacehaven Wild Kids’, by the name of Peter Bywaters and Derek ‘Strangefish’ Greening, in the grand old year of 1978. After completing a Peel session, their first recorded release was to be featured on the legendary ‘Vaultage 78’ compilation album, which was a showcase of local punk talent at the time. Since then, they’ve released at least 14 albums with the most recent being called ‘FUCTIFANO’ on Arising Empire Records.

Spacewords Brighton

A couple of Test Tube Babies souvenir tickets from Brighton gigs back in 1983 and 1984.

They’ve been constantly touring the world over the years, performing such light-hearted ditties as ‘Peacehaven Wild Kids’, ‘Moped Lads’, ‘Run Like Hell’, ‘Jinx!’, ‘Up Yer Bum’, ‘Spirit Of Keith Moon’, ‘Keep Britain Untidy’, ‘Maniac’, and ‘Banned From The Pubs’. The band are certainly good value for money and an entertaining evening is always to be had!

Peter And The Test Tube Babies live at The Prince Albert, Brighton 27.12.19 (pics Pete Craven)

Official website: www.testtubebabies.co.uk

GDK 2 for 1

Flyers for the two gigs

