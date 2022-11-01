BREAKING NEWS

Pleas for more bins after overflowing rubbish in Hangleton

Posted On 01 Nov 2022 at 2:35 pm
Hangleton residents are angry after overflowing bins left a trail of litter along a residential road.

Overflow rubbish in broken bin bags have been dumped next to two large bins in Harmsworth Crescent on Friday.

Escaped litter has blown under parked cars, across the road from the bins.

Residents say they’re worried about hygiene and are pleading for more bins near the blocks of flats in the affected road.

Hangleton resident Paul Neal, who took these pictures said: “This is disgusting. It is by a children’s park.

“It must surely be a health hazard. Certainly a driving hazard.”

Hangleton and Knoll Councillor Dawn Barnett said: “I think it’s disgusting. We have asked for more bins there before now.

“I feel sorry for the residents, I have asked several months ago for more bins to be put there.

“It encourages rats when it’s left to overflow.

“I think it’s inconsiderate of the council not to provide more bins.”

Brighton and Hove City Council has been contacted for comment.

