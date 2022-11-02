Here’s some Touts you will want to see!

Not really a fan of Touts? We’re NOT referring to the on street concert ticket sellers, but the decent young lads from Northern Ireland who last played in Brighton over 4 years ago as part of The Great Escape new music festival.

Back then when we witnessed their set upstairs at Patterns on 17th May 2018, we reported thus:

“Love these three young lads (Matthew Crossan, Jason Feenan & Luke McLaughlin) from Derry. They state that they are “A singer that can’t sing , A mod that can’t play bass and a drummer that can’t see” – should go far then!

They are surely a by-product of where they have been brought up and thus inspired by dodgy politicians, rubbish school life and the sort of weekend politics that fries any teenage brain. It’s exactly like someone has turned the clock back to 1978 again and that these lads are hanging around with and sounding just like their mates who are signed to Good Vibrations Records. Their mates being The Undertones, Rudi, The Outcasts, Xdreamysts and Protex. In fact the Touts track ‘Mickey’ sounds like The Undertones and their live finale from their 10 song set at Patterns was ‘Bomb Scare’ which sounds just like Stiff Little Fingers and other tracks such as ‘Political People’ could be liked to very early The Jam. In my opinion, they should be added to the Rebellion Festival lineup in Blackpool in August! Easily sits in my Top 10 performances of TGE”.

A few months after that Brighton concert, on 8th November 2018 to be precise, the lads dropped their 4 track 12” EP ‘Analysis Paralysis’, which included: ‘Asleep’, ‘Can’t Blame Me’,’Rip It Off Me’ and ‘Go F*ck Yourself’, which was released by Hometown Records.

Then…..radio silence, Covid etc.

But now the guys are back at it with the release of a new 12” 4 track EP, which goes by the witty title of ‘Shane MacGowan’s New Teeth’. The 4 tunes are: ‘Shane McGowan’s New Teeth’, ‘Subject To Change’, ‘Can’t Take It No More’ and ‘Cease And Resist’. This came out on Big Man Records and now the band have announced a 10-date UK tour for this month.

As part of this tour, they will be performing live at The Hope & Ruin on Queen’s Road, Brighton courtesy of promoters One Inch Badge. The date is Monday 21st November and support are the up-and-coming City Dog who are a psychedelic alt-rock three-piece from Brighton. You can purchase your tickets HERE and HERE.

‘Shane MacGowan’s New Teeth’ vinyl EP is out now! Order your copy HERE.

