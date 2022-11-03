Hove Park School moves to scrap its sixth form

A school is proposing to suspend admitting pupils to its sixth form for three years due to falling numbers.

For the last five years, the number of pupils attending Hove Park School’s sixth form has fallen from 187 in 2017-18 to just 50 in 2021-22.

A report going before the Children, Young People and Skills Committee on Monday (7 November) says a viable sixth form needs to offer 27 subjects and have approximately 200 students.

Hove Park has calculated it needs 110 students to deliver a “cost-neutral” sixth form.

The Nevill Road school’s headteacher and governors have told Brighton and Hove City Council they plan to launch a consultation into suspending admissions to year 12 from September 2023 and review the situation again for September 2026.

Those already enrolled will continue their studies until they complete year 13 in 2024.

In 2019, neighbouring Blatchington Mill School removed its sixth form, which had previously operated in conjunction with Hove Park.

The report said: “With numbers as they currently stand, the sixth form provision is not considered sustainable financially.

“The school needs to consider the consequences on the whole institution as well as on sixth form students when group sizes are not optimal for learning.”

The report also states there is sufficient post-16 provision in the city to suit “the needs of all learners”.

Quality is also not an issue, as the school’s most recent Ofsted inspection said: “The sixth form provides a secure and stable place to carry on their studies.

“Their curriculum is well matched to their needs. They benefit from working in a familiar environment where they are known and where they feel safe.”

A consultation document is due to go out to pupils, staff and parent/carers at the school on Monday (7 November).

The Children, Young People and Skills Committee is due to meet at 4pm on Monday (7 November) at Hove Town Hall. The meeting is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.