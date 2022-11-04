How to get a ride on the last bendy bus ride through Brighton

Bendy bus aficionados are being given a chance to take a final ride on one through Brighton before they depart the city’s streets for good.

Brighton and Hove Buses is retiring its 22-strong fleet because the Mercedes Citaro buses are no longer manufactured, and getting parts is becoming too difficult.

Their last appearance on a normal route was on Saturday – but the bus company is putting on a special one-off service on Monday morning for fans to say farewell.

The bus company said: “On Monday at 10am Brighton and Hove Buses will say farewell to the last bendy bus for its final tour of the city, replicating the route 25.

“We know there are some bendy bus fans out there and we wanted to give our customers the opportunity to ride the route 25 on a bendy bus for one last time with a stop off in Brighton for photos.

“The journey will start at Portslade Station and travel to the university and down to the Old Steine where the bus will stop for photos.

“This final journey will help raise money to support a local charity. We will be asking for donations from those who travel on this final journey with us.

“We have a limited number of spaces available that will be offered on a first come first serve basis. If you would like to join us on this final bendy bus journey please email marketing@buses.co.uk with your name and contact details.”

The buses were bought from Transport for London, after Boris Johnson was elected as London Mayor on a manifesto which included a pledge to get rid of them.

They were first trialled here in 2009, and started on the 25 route on Tuesday, 27 April 2010. They will be replaced with more environmentally friendly double-deckers.