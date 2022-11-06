Rain warning as Met Office flags up flood risks

More heavy rain across Brighton and Hove will increase the prospect of flooding today (Sunday 6 November), the Met Office warned.

The official forecaster said: “A spell of persistent and at times heavy rain is likely to cause some flooding impacts.

“Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely. Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer. Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer.”

Autumn leaves blocking gutters and drains around Brighton and Hove may add to the risks for those using local roads and pavements.

The Met Office issued its latest “yellow rain warning” for Brighton and Hove and much of the south east yesterday.

It said: “Following recent heavy rain, which has left the ground saturated, a further spell of heavy rain is likely during Sunday morning, clearing eastwards through the afternoon.

“Twenty to thirty millimetres of rain is likely fairly widely, with some places perhaps seeing 40mm to 50mm.”

November tends to be the wettest month of the year in Brighton and Hove, with an average rainfall of 110mm – or just over 4in.

There have been suggestions that the average has already been exceeded in a matter of days.

The Met Office predicted “a wet morning … with persistent and occasionally heavy rain”.

It added: “Bands of blustery showers, some heavy and perhaps thundery, should move eastwards through all parts later.”

The outlook is somewhat damp, with further downpours due tomorrow and rain and showers on Tuesday and Wednesday.

It should be breezy too, with the air turning drier on Thursday. Temperatures should be mild, with daytime averages of up to 16C or almost 61F.