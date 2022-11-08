Fly-tipping investigators seize van



Fly-tipping investigators have seized a white transit van loaded with soil and building rubble.

The Ford Transit van is believed to have been used to fly-tip around the city – including a big dump of rubbish at Hove Cemetery last month.

Brighton and Hove City Council investigators found it parked on the corner of Temple Gardens and Belvedere Terrace at 6am on 27 October, and it is now in a council pound.

A notice on the council website warns that whoever controls or is in a position to control the vehicle will be treated as knowingly causing waste to be deposited.

It says the registered keeper of the vehicle will therefore be prosecuted for fly-tipping.

And it advises the owner that if they want the vehicle to be returned, they have to put in a claim backed up by proof they own the van, and that they are insured to drive it and have a valid waste carrier licence.

If no successful claim is made by 25 November, the vehicle can be sold or destroyed.

The investigation continues.