Brighton and Hove Albion appoint managing director of women’s and girls’ football

Brighton and Hove Albion have appointed a managing director of women’s and girls’ football who will have “a key role in the appointment of a new head coach”.

The club said: “We are delighted to announce the appointment of Zoe Johnson as our new managing director of women’s and girls’ football, following a thorough external recruitment process.

“Zoe is currently head of women’s football at Sheffield United and brings an impressive range of experience to the club.”

She has worked in a technical director role at Liverpool and managed the women’s first team at Sheffield FC.

She also spent several years coaching both boys and girls of all ages at Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers.

Albion said that Williams would sit on the club’s executive committee and report to chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber.

The club said: “As well has having full operational and strategic responsibility for women’s and girls’ football, Zoe will work closely with the club’s senior technical teams and will have a key role in the appointment of a new head coach following Hope Powell’s decision to step down last week.

“The decision to change from a general manager model to a managing director role on the club’s senior management team is a further statement of the club’s intent as we look to realise our ‘top four’ vision for our first team in the Barclays Women’s Super League.”

Women’s and girls’ chair Michelle Walder said: “We’re delighted to welcome Zoe to the club. Her experience in the women’s game is a unique blend of playing, coaching and administration.

“Her appointment is a clear signal from the club about our long-term aspirations for women’s and girls’ football as she will occupy a senior role in the club’s executive team.

“We’re excited about what the future holds and look forward to working with Zoe.”