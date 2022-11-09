Half time with Hodges – Arsenal 1 Brighton & Hove Albion 1

Danny Welbeck has scored his first goal of the season against Arsenal in their third round League Cup clash at the Emirates this evening.

Welbeck, who played for the Gunners in the 2018 final when they lost to Manchester City, equalised from the spot.

His penalty was the highlight of a fairly dull first half for the Seagulls.

Eddie Nketiah put the Gunners ahead on 20 minutes, curling his shot past Jason Steele after Reiss Nelson brought the ball forward from the halfway line.

But eight minutes later Estonian keeper Karl Hein brought Welbeck down in the box and Albion’s England striker – he is still in the 55-man squad – pulled Albion level.

Nelson and Mohamed Elneny went close for Arsenal as the home side started to gain the upper hand towards the end of the half.

The Seagulls just need that flint to spark themselves into action.

They are aiming to make the last 16 for the third year in a row.