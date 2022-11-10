Construction work begins on city centre plot after 26 years



Construction work on a plot of land in the North Laine which has lain empty for more than 25 years has finally begun.

The plot on the corner of Portland Street and Church Street has been a temporary car park, shipping container storage and even a guerilla garden since industrial buildings were demolished in 1996.

Plans for a five-storey office block were approved in 1996 but never built, followed by plans for a four-storey block in 2015.

Last year, a third set of proposals from developer MRP for a four-storey office block were finally approved – and last month, work began on building it.



The £28 million block, dubbed The Portland Building, includes 3,560 square metres of office, space, two terraces with sea views, solar panels, a green roof and a green wall.

MRP has been asked to widen the pavement along Church Street and provide two on-street disabled parking bays in Spring Gardens. The scheme also includes secure cycle storage and changing facilities.

Mark Diamond, Senior Director at MRP comments: “MRP has a proven track record in delivering best-in-class, environmentally sustainable workspaces in cities across the UK and The Portland Building will deliver high-quality office space in Brighton.

“We are excited to bring forward this best-in-class office development and we are confident that when complete it will be a hub for sustainable and innovative businesses helping to support Brighton economy.

“MRP are long-standing investors in the city, having completed three major projects here in recent years, and we look forward to working in partnership with the business community and the city of Brighton as we work towards completion in Q4 of 2023.”



Emma Ormiston of SHW, letting agents for The Portland Building, commented:

“Brighton has seen a lack of Grade A office developments with most schemes being let prior to completion of the build and over the last 18 months demand has continued to increase as we are seeing a flight to quality by occupiers.

“We expect The Portland Building to be especially well received due to its central location and ESG credentials, presenting a real opportunity for occupiers to relocate to a first-class office building where they can thrive and grow.”

The building has been designed by TODD Architects, and is being built by contractor Corramore. It is expected to be completed next autumn.