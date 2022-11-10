The Stealers ‘Single Release Party’ report

THE STEALERS + HOLLER + CALEDONIA – ROSSI BAR, BRIGHTON 9.11.22

Last night I headed off into Brighton to The Rossi Bar located on Queens Road (up from the Clock Tower), in order to attend The Stealers single release party for their new tune ‘She Said’. Each of the three bands on the bill played for half an hour which offered tasters of what they have been up to.

Pairing shoegaze with garage, Tunbridge Wells trio Caledonia bought the edge to Brighton’s Rossi Bar. Being the opening act can be a scary feat especially as it was their fourth-ever gig, but they managed to mask this fact with booming confidence.

Formed of Isaac Raynor (lead/guitarist), Jamie Roche-Whitechurch (bass) and Jude Harrison (drums), the only band on the night who hadn’t come from BIMM Brighton, their raw guitar tones and rhythmic drums drove the night. There is no evidence of them online as they’re yet to officially release their first single, so you have to catch them live, which added a personal touch.

Despite them being the best kept secret, they have managed to play a sold-out show in Liverpool’s Jacaranda and plan to continue exposure with exciting plans in the works. ‘Heather’ was the song that introduced them, which slowly builds to a peak of drumming cacophony. There is no obvious leader as all their personalities are shown in their playing, especially in their rendition of ‘Gold Dust’ by Duster which honed into the nostalgic atmosphere they carve so carefully.

Holler announced themselves next with hot-blooded riffs and catchy lyrics which commanded a crowd. The four-piece, Jarvis Orchard (bass), Lucas Leith (lead/guitar), Billy Houghton (drums) and Felix Cleeve (backing vocals/guitar), shared similarities to King Krule as they draw from personal experiences whilst pursuing experimentation to craft their verses, particularly in their song ‘Corner Stone’. After a quick break for some much-needed air from the intimate cellar, it was time for the headliners of the sold-out night – The Stealers.

There’s no denying The Stealers have had a crazy year, from their festival debut at The Isle Of Wight and taking to the stage at the Alt Escape. Composed of Junior (bass), George (guitar/lead) and Noah (drums), last night was in celebration of their latest single, ‘She Said’, which has already racked up an impressive number of streams in a little over two weeks. Their appreciation of their fans is reflected in the number of friends that showed up for them, making the night a memorable one. During the performance, they brought up members of the supporting acts to join in with the blasting energy on stage. Two songs into their setlist and we were exposed to their March release, ‘Ultra Violent’ causing a moshpit to form in the lively venue.

The Stealers are already known for their bold hooks and relentlessness and they continue to build a name for themselves through their consistent tangible rasp which was backed on this powerhouse line-up. Their performance of last year’s release ‘Scream’ showcases the quality blend of heavy alt-rock and colourful narrative indie. It should be noted that they cook up this storm independently, offering a fresh gig experience of rich vocals and climaxing instrumentation.

The best thing about the night wasn’t the music alone, it was that every act looked like they wanted to be there. No egos took to the stage, only smiles of what seemed to be a glistening realisation of being in the moment and doing something you love.

linktr.ee/thestealersband