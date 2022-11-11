BREAKING NEWS

CCTV released of park cafe burglary suspects

Posted On 11 Nov 2022 at 10:50 am
By :
Comment: 0


Burglars broke into a park cafe and made off with cash.

Police today released CCTV of two suspects they want to identify in relation to the break-in at the Old Rec Cafe in Hove Rec on Sunday, October 9.

The burglars smashed a window to gain entry just before 10.30pm.

The first suspect is described as white man, 5ft 10in tall with a beard. He was wearing a baseball cap, jacket, grey jogging bottoms with grey and black trainers.

Spacewords Brighton

The second suspect is described as a man, approximately 5ft 8in tall and clean shaven. He was wearing a multicoloured jacket, grey jogging bottoms and grey shoes.

Any relevant information regarding the burglary, or the identities of these two men can be reported to Sussex Police online, or by calling 101, quoting serial 228 of 10/10.

Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Quirkies

Eurovision's Sam Ryder filmed latest music video on top of i360

Posted On24 Oct 2022

First look at gothic garden folly branded "bonkers"

Posted On07 Sep 2022

Roadworks blunder sees new pupils welcomed to SHCOOL

Posted On02 Sep 2022

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com