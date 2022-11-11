CCTV released of park cafe burglary suspects



Burglars broke into a park cafe and made off with cash.

Police today released CCTV of two suspects they want to identify in relation to the break-in at the Old Rec Cafe in Hove Rec on Sunday, October 9.

The burglars smashed a window to gain entry just before 10.30pm.

The first suspect is described as white man, 5ft 10in tall with a beard. He was wearing a baseball cap, jacket, grey jogging bottoms with grey and black trainers.

The second suspect is described as a man, approximately 5ft 8in tall and clean shaven. He was wearing a multicoloured jacket, grey jogging bottoms and grey shoes.

Any relevant information regarding the burglary, or the identities of these two men can be reported to Sussex Police online, or by calling 101, quoting serial 228 of 10/10.

Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.