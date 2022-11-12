Portsmouth post-punk band Hallan set to play Brighton gig

Post-punk outfit Hallan formed back in 2018 and consists of Conor Clements (vocals), Josh Ransley (guitar), Josh Tweedale (bass) and Adam Mills (drums) and in 2020 they signed to Nice Swan Records.

It is said that they write and rehearse in dramatic surroundings, namely in an 18th-century fortification built into the side of a hill and surrounded by a forest. This gives frontman Conor Clements all the inspiration that he needs in order to put pen to paper and come up with the band’s lyrics. The band draws influences from the people they cross every day, from in the supermarket aisles, to Facebook feeds, as well as next door neighbours.

Their debut single for Nice Swan Records, ‘Modern England’ which was recorded at Ford Lane studios near Arundel, made ‘Record Of The Week’ by influential 6Music DJ Steve Lamacq before being playlisted by the station. Their six track ‘Reporting Live From The Living Room Floor’ EP followed on 16th July 2021. Conor is also responsible for all of the band’s artwork as he apparently gained a BA (Hons) in Illustration. They dropped their latest tune ‘Money Talks’ back in September.

They have supported the likes of Porridge Radio and Sports Team and have played several headline gigs. One of which was at The Prince Albert in Brighton where Conor’s knee popped out its socket!

This month, they will be heading out on a select six date UK tour, which commences in Norwich on 18th November, and from there the quartet head to Winchester, then a welcome return to The Prince Albert (no popping knees please!), and then from here they venture to Bristol, London and finish in Manchester on 26th November.

The Brighton concert will be taking place on Tuesday 22nd November and support on the night will come from the excellent Brighton band Shady Baby. Tickets for this Prince Albert concert can be purchased HERE.

