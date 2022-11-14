Water shortage forecast as population grows and climate change adds to challenges

Two organisations have warned of water shortages as the population grows, commercial demand increases and climate change adds to the challenges.

Southern Water and Water Resources South East published separate forecasts highlighting the increasing pressures likely to affect our water supply.

The south east could face a shortfall of a billion litres a day by 2035 unless action is taken, according to Water Resources South East, which represents the region’s six water companies.

And Southern Water, which supplies Brighton and Hove, pledged to spend billions of pounds to ensure supplies are maintained and enhanced while providing better protection for the environment.

Southern said: “Our ‘Water Resources Management Plan’ – which is open to public consultation – sets the challenge of replacing more than a quarter of the water we currently use by 2050 as we seek to enhance and protect our environment.

“We will do this by driving down demand and increasing supplies, with commitments including

reducing leakage by at least 50 per cent by 2050 by embracing new technology and replacing old water mains

helping customers to reduce their average daily use to 100 litres per day – below the plan’s minimum goal of 109 litres per day by 2040

investing in two new reservoirs and improving our existing water storage capacity

embracing new technology like water recycling and desalination at sites across our counties

joining up with other water companies in the south east to build more pipelines to transfer supplies to where it is most needed

…

“And we have also published our own updated Drought Plan, setting out what we’ll do to manage our water supplies when a drought occurs.”

Southern Water’s water strategy manager Nick Price said: “Water scarcity and shortfalls driven by climate change, population growth and increasing demand from industry are challenges we are ready for.

“This plan sets out the decisions we need to take to make sure there’s enough water for everyone in our region, now and in the future, and to protect and enhance our shared environment.

“We want to embrace new technology, taking actions to both reduce demand and increase supply.

“This approach will make our services more resilient, meaning the drought restrictions we saw over the summer will become less likely while we also protect and improve the environment we rely on.

“We cannot achieve our goals without our customers and stakeholders. That’s why it’s so important that we hear from as many of you as possible. We look forward to hearing your views and working together to provide Water for Life.”

Southern Water’s Water Resources Management Plan is open for public consultation. Comments can be made until Monday 20 February.