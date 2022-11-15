First details of manor house redevelopment plans revealed

The first details of the redevelopment of Moulsecoomb Place have been revealed, including plans for a pub, guest rooms and a restaurant in the Grade II listed buildings.

Developer Cathedral said this summer it wanted to demolish existing student buildings near the Manor House and Tithe Barn, and build four student blocks.

It held a community event to ask for ideas on how to redevelop the 18th century buildings – and in a new planning application, it now says it wants to create a hub there with restaurant and events space, 10 guest bedrooms and the retention of the Moulsecoomb Social Club.

These details are included in a planning application to keep the Airstream caravan coffee shop and Riwaq artistic structure on site until next summer.

The application for the full redevelopment of Moulsecoomb Place is expected to be submitted this autumn.

A spokesperson for Cathedral said: “We wish to provide a lively focal point for community activities and to encourage people to visit and engage with the Moulsecoomb Place gardens in advance of Cathedral moving towards regenerating the site.

“We would like to keep the Riwaq and Solitary Bee airstream cafe on site, alongside a programme of events for people to enjoy until next summer.”

The current application seeks a temporary 12-month permission to utilise part of the lawn and is retrospective to cover its use from July 2022 for public consultations.

The Airstream café is operated by Brighton-based coffee business Solitary Bee, open to the public six days a week between 8am and 4pm.

The café’s diner-style interior sits 15, with some additional outdoor seating provided on the lawns.

The Riwaq has hosted information boards on Cathedral’s plans for redevelopment, and if permission is granted will remain on the Moulsecoomb Place lawns.

The planning application, written by NTR Planning, states: “This will help to promote visible occupation and use of the site throughout this period, which will ensure that the site is in active use during the day making the lawns a hospitable and welcoming place.

“A crucial part of the main application for redevelopment of this site is the opening up of both listed buildings and open space for wider public use and enjoyment, and it is intended that the proposed worthwhile use will begin to foster this interaction with the surrounding communities even before redevelopment works begin.

The application also says planning officers have was requested that footpaths and circulation routes for visitors be regularly realigned to minimise wear and tear to the lawn.

You can find the application by searching for BH2022/03466 on the council’s planning portal.