Two Brighton hotels given new names

Two Brighton hotels have been given new names by the company that bought them as part of an £800 million deal five years ago.

The Jurys Inn hotels on Brighton seafront and next to the railway station are being rebranded as Leonardo hotels.

New signage was fitted to the 4* hotels today (Thursday 17 November) as a nationwide rebranding exercise nears completion.

The hotel chain was bought by the Fattal Hotel Group, owned by Israeli billionaire David Fattal, in 2017.

The company said that the Jurys Inn Brighton – by the railway station – would be officially renamed Leonardo Hotel Brighton today.

And, it said, the Jurys Inn Brighton Waterfront would be officially renamed Leonardo Royal Hotel Brighton Waterfront today.

Leonardo Royal hotels tend to be bigger and more likely to have spa facilities and a greater number of meeting rooms.

Fattal is renaming all 35 Jurys Inn hotels throughout the British Isles. Once the rebranding is completed, it will have 51 Leonardo hotels – 46 in the UK and five in Ireland.

The company owns about 100 more Leonardo branded hotels abroad and about 80 others operating under other names.

Jason Carruthers, managing director of Jurys Inn and Leonardo Hotels UK and Ireland, said: “Beyond this rebranding programme, we have very ambitious plans to continue growing our footprint in the UK and Ireland through new acquisitions and developments, along with some enhancements across our range of products and services.”

Fattal worked with Swedish hotel investment group Pandox to buy the Jurys Inn portfolio from Lone Star Funds five years ago.

It was reported that Pandox bought the real estate while Fattal bought the hotels business.

Fattal has since raised hundreds of millions of pounds to spend on refurbishing and renovating its hotels and looking out for further acquisitions, it said.

The rebrand will mean the end for the Jurys name which dates back to 1839 when William Jury opened a guesthouse in College Green, in Dublin.

The Leonardo hotel on the seafront was originally the Ramada Renaissance Hotel. It has since also traded as the Thistle and the Hospitality Inn as well as a Jurys Inn. One of the buildings that it replaced was Harrison’s Hotel.

When the Ramada opened in September 1987, the 204-bedroom property was the biggest hotel to have been built in Brighton for a generation.

The construction costs totalled £25 million and the new hotel was intended to capitalise on the boom in the conference trade.