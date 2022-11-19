Driver arrested after sex attack in Brighton and Hove

A driver has been arrested after a woman dialled 999 and told police that she had been sexually assaulted in Brighton and Hove yesterday (Friday 18 November).

Sussex Police said this afternoon: “Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was sexually assaulted in a vehicle in Brighton.

“The victim managed to get out of the Mercedes C Class in Montefiore Road at about 3am on Friday (18 November) and dial 999.

“Officers attended the area and located the vehicle in Preston Circus which initially failed to stop.

“The driver, a 65-year-old man, was then detained so the vehicle could be searched and subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempted rape of a female and failure to stop.

“He remains in custody.

“The victim is currently receiving support from specialist officers.

“Initial inquiries, especially around CCTV in the area, have been completed and officers are especially keen to speak to a dog walker who may have assisted the victim following the incident.

“Any relevant information can be reported to police online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Ashburnham.

“Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555111.”