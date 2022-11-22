Gas leak closes Brighton campus
Posted On 22 Nov 2022 at 11:10 am
Comment: 0
The University of Brighton’s Falmer campus is closed this morning while a suspected gas leak is investigated.
A University of Brighton spokesman said: “There is no access to the University of Brighton’s Falmer campus today while the gas board investigate a suspected gas leak.
“Our students and staff have been notified and we will provide a further update once we know more.”
Brighton and Hove Buses says buses cannot stop on campus while the situation is ongoing.
LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.
And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.