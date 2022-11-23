Owners of Brighton language school plan to turn building into shared house

A Brighton language school has applied to convert one of its buildings into a shared house.

Castle School of English has applied to Brighton and Hove City Council for a change of use for its premises at 41 Dyke Road.

The owners, Andrew Caldwell, 49, and Devrim Guven, 45, plan to turn the property into a five-bedroom house in multiple occupation (HMO), suitable for eight people.

The pair started the school in 2003 and plan to keep the original premises at number 12, on the other side of Dyke Road, and will hire additional space when needed.

The school employed 20 staff before the restrictions imposed at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the company’s accounts, but within a year the number dropped to nine.

The planning application said: “The existing business would continue to operate from its existing alternative address, with the option of renting additional space at peak season, and there is, therefore, no loss of the overall community facility offered by the business.

“The resulting HMO shall benefit from excellent internal amenity, including spacious bedrooms and generous communal areas as demonstrated on the submitted accommodation schedule and plans.”

The building backs on to gardens in Upper North Street and Clifton Terrace. It is opposite St Nicholas Church and in the Montpelier and Clifton Hill Conservation Area.

The premises has been advertised commercially without success, according to the planning application, resulting in the proposal to turn it into a shared house.

Castle School of English was approached for comment.

To see the plans or to comment, visit the planning pages on the council’s website and search for BH2022/03569.