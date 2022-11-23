Popular restaurant faces £120k fine and loss of licence over illegal workers

One of Brighton’s most popular restaurants is facing a £120,000 fine and could even lose its licence after six illegal workers were found there by the Home Office.

Officials from the immigration compliance and enforcement team visited Donatello on 9 November, and found one Russian man, four Uzbekistani men and a woman from the Ivory Coast working there without the correct visas.

The restaurant has now been given a notice telling them they could be fined up to £120,000 and the Home Office has asked Brighton and Hove City Council to review its licence.

The Uzbekistani men are being detained, and the other two workers have been released on immigration bail.

A spokeswoman for Donatello said: “It is correct that an application for review of the Donatello Premises Licence has been lodged with the Council.

“This application is based on a number of allegations that we catagorically deny and we are confident that the review will result in no action being taken.

“As the matter is now the subject of the review proceedings we will be making no further comment.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “The government is tackling illegal immigration and the harm it causes by removing those with no right to be in the UK.

“We continue to work with law enforcement agencies to tackle illegal migration in all its forms.”

The family which runs Donatello in Brighton Place has been rocked by the murder of co-founder Sue Addis in 2021, and the death of her former husband Pietro earlier this year.

The council’s licensing register says the review is “on the grounds of prevention of crime and disorder”.

Comments on the application are open until 15 December.