Gas leak repairs close university campus for third day



A mains gas leak at the University of Brighton’s Falmer campus has now been repaired, but the campus will remain closed while reinstatement work continues.

Brighton’s Falmer campus was closed on Tuesday and Wednesday while Southern Gas Network engineers worked on finding and repairing damage to a mains leak.

Torrential rain and the 6m depth of the pipe made the work more challenging.

A spokesman for SGN said: “Our work is progressing well and repairs are now complete.

“We’re carrying out reinstatement work now which, all going well, will be completed in the next two days.”

A University of Brighton spokesperson said: “We are delighted to confirm that the gas leak at Falmer has now been repaired and all academic buildings will reopen tomorrow (25 November).

“We are very sorry for any inconvenience that this has caused and would like to thank our students and colleagues for their cooperation while Southern Gas Networks resolved the issue.”