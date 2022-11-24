Out of the cold: city venues open up warm spaces

Scores of venues across Brighton and Hove are creating warm spaces where those that need to can shelter from the cold this winter.

Brighton and Hove City Council has published a directory of venues, including libraries, places of worship and community centres, where people struggling with energy bills can come and warm up.

It includes a map and other details such as opening times and contact information.

One of the venues on the directory is the new Ledward Centre in Jubilee Street.

Manager Meg Brosnan said: “We see it as part of our responsibility and duty of care towards our community, especially at a time when there are so many of us that are struggling to get through the winter.

“We’ve got the space and it’s a natural extension of what we already offer as an LGBTQ+ community space.

“While we are under construction downstairs, and will be until the new year, the café is open and we operate on a pay what you can or pay what you feel basis, as well as having a free board.

“There’s no obligation for anyone to purchase anything to be in the café, all we ask is that those that are in the space respect that our primary goal is the comfort and wellbeing of the LGBTQ+ community.

“We see the café as our living room, and we strive to be welcoming hosts.

“We’re also home to the Rainbow Hub, who can direct people to other LGBTQ+ specific services, should they need them.”

The Ledward Centre is undergoing some redecorating work, so they advise people to call or keep an eye on their social media to double check opening times.

Amaze, a Brighton charity that supports children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities, are hosting coffee mornings for parent carers and their Amazing Futures group.

Chief executive of Amaze, Sally Polanski, said: “We know that these are difficult times and we want to make sure Amaze is supporting parents, carers and disabled young people as best we can.

“At our meetings and events, people will have somewhere they can meet in the warm, charge phones and have hot drinks and snacks.”

Sussex Surplus, which is based in the Bristol Estate Community Room, is also offering a warm space and says there is a rising demand in its services due to the cost of living.

Phil Holtam from Sussex Surplus said: “Our project is all about creating social value from surplus food, including increasing access to healthy produce and creating employment opportunities for people facing barriers to work.

“We are seeing an increase in demand for our services and more people are being referred for food access support.”

A spokesperson for the council said that information will be sent next week to every household in Brighton and Hove about benefits, emergency help, financial advice and help with energy costs.

Click here for the full directory and map.

Participating venues