How a real princess trumped Brighton royalty over baby talk

A new book reveals how Princess Margaret trumped Brighton “royalty” as they compared the progress that their babies were making.

The incident happened when the late Queen’s sister visited the Brighton home of actors Laurence Olivier and his wife Joan Plowright.

Princess Margaret and her husband Antony Armstrong-Jones, known as Lord Snowdon, visited the Oliviers at their home in Royal Crescent, on Brighton seafront.

The couples had sons born a month apart. Princess Margaret’s son David was born in early November 1961. Their hosts had their son Richard in early December.

According to the new book, Joan Plowright, now Lady Olivier, was said to have boasted that Richard had said his first word. She and Lord Olivier were proud to relate that it was “Dada”.

Not to be outdone, Princess Margaret is said to have replied that, by a happy coincidence, the young Lord Linley had also spoken his first word.

And when Lady Olivier asked what it was, her royal visitor said: “Chandelier.”

The book’s author Gyles Brandreth said that he made the Queen laugh by sharing the story with her. The anecdote was one of several examples he gave to illustrate the Queen’s sense of humour.

His book, Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait, is due to be published by Michael Joseph on Thursday 8 December, priced £25.

Excerpts are currently being serialised in the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday.