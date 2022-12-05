‘Spice up your life’ with Emma Bunton’s Christmas show

Following the great success of her special one-off Christmas show at the Royal Albert Hall in 2019, Emma Bunton will be embarking on a festive tour this December which includes an appearance next week at Brighton Dome Concert Hall on Tuesday 13th December 2022.

Emma Bunton’s Christmas Show will see her performing songs from her own back catalogue as well as some classic Spice Girls tracks and all your favourite festive hits. There will be no support act as Emma and friends will be performing two sets!

The Brighton Dome concert times will be:

Doors 7pm

Emma Bunton (set 1) 8pm

Interval 8.45pm

Emma Bunton (set 2) 9.05pm

End 10pm (approx.)

Tickets are available now via www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk and brightondome.org.

To date Emma has sold over 85 million records as a member of the all-conquering Spice Girls, the most successful female pop group of all time. Following the incredible Spice Girls reunion tour in 2019, Emma returned to music as a solo artist with the album ‘My Happy Place’, her first new music in 13 years. As a solo artist she has had seven UK Top 10 hits and two UK Top 10 albums to date.

Christmas is Emma’s favourite time of year, so what better way to celebrate?

Emma Bunton’s Christmas Tour 2022:

Mon 12 Dec 22 Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Tue 13 Dec 22 Brighton Dome

Fri 16 Dec 22 York Barbican

Sat 17 Dec 22 Birmingham Symphony Hall

Mon 19 Dec 22 London Theatre Royal Drury Lane

