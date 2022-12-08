Brighton man faces trial accused of stalking 14 women

A Brighton man faces a trial by jury on charges of stalking 14 women, Sussex Police said today (Thursday 8 December).

The women were from Brighton, Hove, Portslade, Worthing and Horsham, police said.

Amer Tahir will spend Christmas and the new year in prison on remand while he awaits his trial.

The force said: “A man has appeared in court in Brighton charged with 14 counts of stalking.

“Ameer Tahir, 41, a kitchen worker, of King’s Road, Brighton, appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (6 December), where he also faced three charges of malicious communications.

“The charges relate to alleged offences against 14 different women across Brighton and Hove and also Portslade, Worthing and Horsham.”

Police said that Tahir, who previously lived in Livingstone Road, Hove, was remanded in custody.

He is due to appear in the crown court on Thursday 5 January.