Police helicopter helps track motorbike stolen in Brighton

A police helicopter circled Brighton and Hove this afternoon (Thursday 8 December) after a motorbike was reported to have been stolen in Kemp Town.

It was called out between 3pm and 3.30pm and at about 5pm it was circling the Hangleton and West Blatchington area and the A27 Brighton bypass.

Sussex Police said: “A National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter was deployed at just before 3.30pm today following a report of a motorcycle theft near Eaton Place, in Brighton.”

The force was unable to say whether it had managed to arrest a suspect or whether the rogue rider was still at large.