BREAKING NEWS

Police helicopter helps track motorbike stolen in Brighton

Posted On 08 Dec 2022 at 8:05 pm
By :
Comment: 0

A police helicopter circled Brighton and Hove this afternoon (Thursday 8 December) after a motorbike was reported to have been stolen in Kemp Town.

It was called out between 3pm and 3.30pm and at about 5pm it was circling the Hangleton and West Blatchington area and the A27 Brighton bypass.

Sussex Police said: “A National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter was deployed at just before 3.30pm today following a report of a motorcycle theft near Eaton Place, in Brighton.”

The force was unable to say whether it had managed to arrest a suspect or whether the rogue rider was still at large.

Spacewords Brighton

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Quirkies

Humpback whale spotted off Brighton

Posted On06 Dec 2022

Eurovision's Sam Ryder filmed latest music video on top of i360

Posted On24 Oct 2022

First look at gothic garden folly branded "bonkers"

Posted On07 Sep 2022

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com