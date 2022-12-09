Labour take seat from Tories in Hove by-election

Labour has taken a seat from the Conservatives, winning the Wish ward by-election in Hove.

Bella Sankey won the seat in the by-election which took place yesterday (Thursday 8 December), with the count held this afternoon.

She won by 763 votes and said that “change is coming”, with the local elections just six months away.

Councillor Sankey, 39, was born and raised in Brighton and Hove and studied law at Cambridge University.

She went on to work at Liberty – formerly known as the National Council for Civil Liberties – for eight years where was the policy director.

And she has spent the past four years as the director of Detention Action, campaigning against the costly detention of migrants in inhumane conditions.

The by-election – for a seat on Brighton and Hove City Council – was called after the death of Conservative councillor Garry Peltzer Dunn who was first elected more than 50 years ago.

The turnout was 34.24 per cent which was higher than some candidates and their parties had expected although lower than at the local elections in May 2019.

The returning officer, Geoff Raw, said that a total of 2,600 people turned out to vote out of an electorate of 7,593. Of those, 717 voted by post and 1,883 cast their ballot at a polling station.

At the local elections, 3,758 people voted – a turnout of 51.13 per cent.

…

The by-election result

Bella Sankey (Labour) 1,519 votes

Peter Revell (Conservative) 756

Ollie Sykes (Green) 190

Stewart Stone (Liberal Democrat) 96

Patricia Mountain (UK Independence Party) 34

…

2019 result

Garry Ian Michael Peltzer Dunn (Conservative): 1,421

Robert Stuart Nemeth (Conservative): 1,531

Alex Braithwaite (Labour): 1,275

Adam Imanpour (Labour): 1,107

Andrew James Coleman (Green): 973

Alasdair Buchanan Howie (Green): 521

Al Emery (Liberal Democrat): 262

Gemma Margaret Marie Therese Furness (UK Independence Party): 121

Turnout: 3,758 (51.13 per cent)