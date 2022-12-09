Labour take seat from Tories in Hove by-election
Labour has taken a seat from the Conservatives, winning the Wish ward by-election in Hove.
Bella Sankey won the seat in the by-election which took place yesterday (Thursday 8 December), with the count held this afternoon.
She won by 763 votes and said that “change is coming”, with the local elections just six months away.
Councillor Sankey, 39, was born and raised in Brighton and Hove and studied law at Cambridge University.
She went on to work at Liberty – formerly known as the National Council for Civil Liberties – for eight years where was the policy director.
And she has spent the past four years as the director of Detention Action, campaigning against the costly detention of migrants in inhumane conditions.
The by-election – for a seat on Brighton and Hove City Council – was called after the death of Conservative councillor Garry Peltzer Dunn who was first elected more than 50 years ago.
The turnout was 34.24 per cent which was higher than some candidates and their parties had expected although lower than at the local elections in May 2019.
The returning officer, Geoff Raw, said that a total of 2,600 people turned out to vote out of an electorate of 7,593. Of those, 717 voted by post and 1,883 cast their ballot at a polling station.
At the local elections, 3,758 people voted – a turnout of 51.13 per cent.
…
The by-election result
Bella Sankey (Labour) 1,519 votes
Peter Revell (Conservative) 756
Ollie Sykes (Green) 190
Stewart Stone (Liberal Democrat) 96
Patricia Mountain (UK Independence Party) 34
…
2019 result
Garry Ian Michael Peltzer Dunn (Conservative): 1,421
Robert Stuart Nemeth (Conservative): 1,531
Alex Braithwaite (Labour): 1,275
Adam Imanpour (Labour): 1,107
Andrew James Coleman (Green): 973
Alasdair Buchanan Howie (Green): 521
Al Emery (Liberal Democrat): 262
Gemma Margaret Marie Therese Furness (UK Independence Party): 121
Turnout: 3,758 (51.13 per cent)
5 Comments
An expected but good result for Labour. The Tory vote collapsed but interestingly so did the Green vote.
Robert Nemeth looks to be toast.
Congratulations to Bella
So sick of the Tories both locally and nationally
Time for change
Great news, well done Bella!
The Tories lost around one in 2 of their voters. But the greens did much worse – losing around 4 in 5 of theirs. On that basis, we’d have a Labour council with a Tory opposition and few if any greens. Whether it goes that far we’ll see, but it shows just how people are feeling about the greens.
Odd isn’t it, if you don’t listen to people and deliver poor services the electorate don’t want to vote for you again. How surprising!