Luke Haines (Auteurs) & Peter Buck (R.E.M) announce Brighton concert

Peter Buck was the guitarist for the biggest band in the world – R.E.M.

Luke Haines was the guitarist for The Auteurs. The Auteurs were not the biggest band in the world. They were pretty good though.

Luke Haines also does paintings of Lou Reed and that’s what brought the two together! After a chance meeting in 2019 when Peter bought one of Luke’s paintings online (Lou Reed, £99.00), the pair decided to collaborate on what turned out to be their debut album – ‘Beat Poetry For Survivalists’. The songs about legendary rocket scientists and occultist Jack Parsons had to wait almost two years before given a proper live outing when Luke, Peter and the band toured the UK, culminating in two sold out nights at the 100 Club in April 2022.

Over lockdowns. Luke and Peter retreated to a cold war bunker and recorded the new material.

Luke Haines (also of Baader Meinhof / Black Box Recorder) and Peter Buck have now announced a select six date UK tour to promote their second collaboration album ‘All The Kids Are Super Bummed Out’ which dropped back in October. Tickets for the concerts are on sale now and include appearances in Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham, Bristol and London, as well as a local gig here in Brighton at Chalk on 23rd February.

Peter Buck plays guitar and feeds LSD to a broken Moog synthesizer. Luke Haines – sings songs about God, provides an occasional strum on his guitar and blows Pan’s flute. Scott McCaughey – plays the bass and mellotron, and Linda Pitmon bangs the ritual drum. Lenny Kaye drops in and has a nightmare in the key of do-wop.

Luke Haines and Peter Buck will be playing US, European, and UK live dates early 2023.

February 2023 UK tour dates:

20 Manchester – Gorilla

21 Leeds – Brudenell Social Club

22 Birmingham – Hare & Hounds

23 Brighton – Chalk

24 Bristol – Strange Brew

25 London – Lafayette

Tickets for the UK shows will be available HERE.