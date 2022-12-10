Caroline Polachek to open UK tour in Brighton

Building off another year of immense critical fanfare and legendary live shows across the world, Caroline Polachek stakes her claim as a cultural force and pop disruptor with the announcement of her new album ‘Desire, I Want To Turn Into You’, due Valentine’s Day, February 14th, 2023, with physical formats to follow on April 14th.

With this news comes Polachek’s statement single, ‘Welcome To My Island’, from which the album name was born. Produced by Dan Nigro, (‘So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings’, Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour), Polachek, Danny L Harle, A. G. Cook and Jim E-Stack, ‘Welcome To My Island’ is Polachek’s voice at both its most wild and most mechanical, grounded by lyrical wit and anthemic hooks. The chorus lyric itself, ‘Desire, I Want To Turn Into You’ rides the obsessive, unhinged edge between maniacal ego and headless euphoria; Valentine’s day will be hitting different in 2023. “Hope you like me, you ain’t leaving””…

Apple Music Radio 1’s New Music Daily with Zane Lowe had an exclusive radio interview with Caroline about the new song – listen HERE. Caroline will tour the UK in the spring (beginning in Brighton) before returning to kick off festival season as the headliner of London’s Wide Awake festival – full tour dates below.

The title ‘Welcome To My Island’ has appeared before in Caroline’s Instagram captions as well as discreetly embedded in her latest music video for ‘Sunset’ – watch HERE. Earlier this year, Polachek also shared her single ‘Billions’, dropped a new rework of ‘Long Road Home’ (her collaboration with Oneohtrix Point Never), collaborated with Charli XCX and Christine & The Queens for ‘New Shapes’, Flume on ‘Sirens’, and released Non Voglio Mai Vedere Il Sole Tramontare – a stunning aria / classical vocal performance composed by Oliver Leith and featured in the critically-acclaimed Last Days opera, which premiered at The Royal Opera House of London in October. Last year, Polachek debuted the game-changing ‘Bunny Is A Rider’, which received critical praise including Pitchfork’s No.1 Song of 2021.

‘Desire, I Want To Turn Into You’ is Polachek’s first album release since her 2019 experimental pop masterpiece ‘PANG’ which cemented her as a generational talent. Her profile has grown exponentially since – landing her everywhere from the direct opening spot on Dua Lipa’s 2022 North American Future Nostalgia Tour, Coachella, Lollapalooza, Glastonbury, Primavera, All Points East, Governors Ball, Pitchfork Music Festival and Outside Lands, and involved with campaigns & shows for Loewe, Dior, Eckhaus Latta and Chloé, to late night performances on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Late Night Show with James Corden. Standout viral tracks like ‘So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings’, have contributed to the album’s 175M global streams and counting and ignited a dance trend on TikTok.

Her latest, ‘Welcome To My Island’, is a masterful addition to Polachek’s impeccable portfolio sure to capture music listeners everywhere.

February 2023 UK Tour Dates:

Feb 10 – Brighton, UK @ CHALK

Feb 11 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Beckett Students Union

Feb 12 – Oxford, UK @ O2 Academy Oxford

Feb 14 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

Feb 15 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

Feb 16 – Bristol, UK @ The Marble Factory

www.carolinepolachek.com