BREAKING NEWS

Teenage woman in critical condition a week after being hit by bus

Posted On 15 Dec 2022 at 3:12 pm
By :
Comment: 0

stock image police car by Palace Pier


A 19-year-old woman remains in critical condition a week after being hit by a bus late at night.

The London teenager was left with serious injuries after the crash in St George’s Place in Valley Gardens, Brighton.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened just before midnight on Thursday, December 8.

Spacewords Brighton

Officers are eager to speak to anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the collision.

Any relevant information or footage can be reported to Sussex Police by emailing collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk, quoting serial 1424 of 08/12.

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Quirkies

Humpback whale spotted off Brighton

Posted On06 Dec 2022

Eurovision's Sam Ryder filmed latest music video on top of i360

Posted On24 Oct 2022

First look at gothic garden folly branded "bonkers"

Posted On07 Sep 2022

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com