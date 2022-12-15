Teenage woman in critical condition a week after being hit by bus

A 19-year-old woman remains in critical condition a week after being hit by a bus late at night.

The London teenager was left with serious injuries after the crash in St George’s Place in Valley Gardens, Brighton.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened just before midnight on Thursday, December 8.

Officers are eager to speak to anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the collision.

Any relevant information or footage can be reported to Sussex Police by emailing collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk, quoting serial 1424 of 08/12.