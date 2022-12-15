‘Triptych VI’ 3 day event to make a welcome return to Brighton

It has today been announced that ‘Triptych VI’ will be taking place in Brighton to ward off those January Blues! Triptych is a series of three music events brought to you by Brighton’s ‘Love Thy Neighbour’ label and promoters.

The events will run on Thursday 19th, Friday 20th and Saturday 21st January 2023 and will all be held at The Hope & Ruin located on Queens Road, Brighton, where three of ‘Love Thy Neighbours’ favourite music acts will perform live sets each evening.

Each night will carry a vinyl record release featuring the acts that have performed on that evening. These vinyl releases are seriously limited with a mere 15 copies available for purchase each night! Yes, that’s correct, just 15. So across the three nights there are only a total of 45 pieces of yummy vinyl, so collectors take note!

The nine artists taking part will be:

TRIPTYCH 1: Samana | The Leaning | Eva Lunny

Thursday 19th January 8pm-11pm

TRIPTYCH 2: Speedboat | Polite Bureaux | New German Cinema

Friday 20th January 8pm-11pm

TRIPTYCH 3: Welly | The Famous People | Ladylike

Saturday 21st January 8pm-11pm

Let’s meet the artists….

Triptych 1:

Samana

Samana was realised in the heart of a mountainous forest, during a year-long journey Rebecca Rose and Franklin Mockett undertook across the natural wilderness and distant cities of Eastern Europe. Lending their instincts solely to the road, and to the embodiment of freedom, their first creations were written in the vast isolation of nature and performed on the streets of the towns and villages they passed through. As two multi-disciplinary artists, Samana weave together their distinct poetry, music, striking photography and fine-art into one unique project. Crafting every element of creation themselves, the process the pair adopt in the creation of their work is one of strong ritualistic devotion and is produced in their analogue recording studio ‘The Road Records’ and darkroom in the remote regions of Wales.

Check them out on Bandcamp.

The Leaning

With a sound that reverberates between psych-noise and surf pop, The Leaning’s music pays homage to the modern romantic songwriters and the eerie dawn of synth music. Led by Sam Jordan, an ex-ballet dancer, and Ez Stone, a tattoo artist, the pair met while digging a hole during a long summer of manual labour. The larger group is comprised of a rotating musical collective, aligned in an experiment contrasting sincerity with the uncanny. After a string of sold-out hometown shows their debut release ‘The Long Lost Lagoon Collection’ is available on all streaming services.

Check them out on Spotify.

Eva Lunny

Eva Lunny is a harpist, composer and ambient music producer from Brighton. Inspired by sonic pioneers such as Aphex Twin, Tim Hecker and Brian Eno, as well as renowned harpists Dorothy Ashby and Alice Coltrane, Eva creates a mix of ambient soundscapes and neoclassical pieces for her live show, bringing audience members on a journey of sound and reflection.

Check out on Soundcloud.

Tickets available from Love Thy Neighbour and DICE.

Triptych 2:

Speedboat

Speedboat – aka Johnny and Will Griffiths aka the Blue Jean Brothers aka Musk and Hook – are just two boys, trying to be ‘Better Men’. But ask yourself, are these men better than you or I? Most likely not, on a personal level. But the fruits Speedboat bear come as a rare and succulent treat; actual vocal melody with no spoken word, chord sequences without angular dissonance, matching hair-cuts, matching boots and a backline that can fit in a Samsonite suitcase. A list like this makes you think, shit, these are ‘Better Men’. Speedboat burst with the exuberance of a duo who’ve stumbled upon their winning formula for the very first time, it possesses a rawness to it driven by home recording; yet it retains the gloss and glamour of Speedboat’s panoramic pop vision.

Check them out on Bandcamp.

Polite Bureaux

Polite Bureaux formed in Bradford. Broken beat-maker and bass guitarist Joseph Smith set up the band; and after selling music gear to pay for a night of drinking in Brighton, dyslexic Smith started writing a song in the pub that night, on a gas bill envelope – coining the phrase “Except Your Skint”. Expect brutal honesty and true energy in his venting. It’s more than just a play on words…

Check them out on Bandcamp.

New German Cinema

New German Cinema is the solo project of Fear of Men’s Jessica Weiss, created to indulge similar (but different) pleasures. “Stormy and cathartic dark-pop gems” – Gorilla vs Bear.

Check out on Bandcamp.

Tickets available from Love Thy Neighbour and DICE.

Triptych 3:

Welly

“From suburban Southampton, making new pop for the CBBC generation.” Local artist with band, Welly, go big on matching PE kits. Comprising two vocalists, three guitarists, and a keyboard player, Welly have a lively dance sound with hints of Working Men’s Club and with a little of the 80s jangly guitar sound from the likes of Orange Juice thrown in. Their lyrics based around observations of everyday life have drawn comparisons with Yard Act. There is a real sense of fun about Welly, in the same way as one of their influences, Madness. The front person and lead singer, Welly himself, has the charisma and confidence you’d expect from a more established artist, thus he is engaging and amusing.



Check them out on Bandcamp.

The Famous People

Male and female-fronted jangle jank. Formed in a small bedroom at the back of a Brighton seafront flat during the bleak winter of 2020, The Famous People combine deliberate slur with unintentional eloquence, harmony-laden throughout with the oddly organised discordance. A love of the late 80s/ early 90s is combined with a 2020s touch, to create the sound of the least famous, Famous People about.

Check them out on Bandcamp.

Ladylike

With a case packed full of charity shop noises, ladylike are a Brighton-based four-piece who hone a playful yet shifting sound. Featuring an almost dissonant melody, reeled in with angular bass lines and forceful rhythm. All glazed in a subtle syrup of ambience.

Tickets available from Love Thy Neighbour and DICE.