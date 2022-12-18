BREAKING NEWS

Brighton’s Green Door Store announces 12th birthday free entry celebration gig

Posted On 18 Dec 2022 at 12:31 pm
The Green Door Store (pic Nick Linazasoro)

Brighton’s wonderful Green Door Store have announced an all femme fronted lineup for their 12th birthday celebrations.

The venue is located at Units 2, 3, & 4 Trafalgar Arches, Lower Goods Yard, Brighton Train Station, Brighton, BN1 4FQ and will certainly be rammed on Saturday 21st January 2023 from 7pm as they have organised a very strong set of acts to entertain eager punters for the night.

So far they have stated that playing live on the night will be the Lambrini Girls, SLANT, and HotWax. There’s also a TBA listed, so who else is going to be added to this free entry event? I can think of quite a few candidates!

Expect raw power sets from bands that are on the up, as well as the possibility of swearing and partial disrobing! You have been warned! Best to get there early methinks!

Lambrini Girls at Latest Music Bar, Brighton 4.11.22 (pic Sara-Louise Bowrey)

Slant at Green Door Store, Brighton 2.11.22 (pic Sara-Louise Bowrey)

HotWax at The Prince Albert, Brighton 13.9.22 (pic Sara-Louise Bowrey)

Event flyer

