‘Ahoy’!…Dreadzone – Sussex concert report

DREADZONE – REC ROOMS, HORSHAM 17.12.22

Before tonight, I had last seen Dreadzone on 8th March 2008, when they supported the Levellers at Brixton Academy. Dreadzone’s line-up has always been somewhat fluid in nature, but the rhythm section of Greg Dread on drums and bassist Leo Williams have always been the heart and soul of the band. Currently they are joined by Earl 16 who has been involved with Dreadzone since the ‘Second Light’ album in 1995; James “Bazil” Bainbridge on technology, who joined the band in 2012; and Blake Roberts (Greg Dread’s son) a recent addition to the band on guitar.

The current line-up are entirely true to the spirit of the band. Indeed, they sound no different to when I originally saw them low on the bill supporting Oasis at Knebworth in 1996. This of course was only a year after the release of the ‘Second Light’ album, and three years after their ground-breaking debut long player ‘360°’ which came out on Alan McGee‘s Creation Records in 1993. They have released many fine albums since, that particular album remains their masterpiece. This was something that was flagged up by the legendary John Peel in 1997, when he selected his then Top 20 Albums for The Guardian newspaper. (You can see that list at the foot of this revue). It is with good reason therefore, that they open tonight’s show with ‘Life, Love And Unity’, the opening track from ‘Second Light’.



Brighton was not included as part of the current run of Dreadzone concerts and they didn’t play here as part of their 19-date Spring 2022 UK Tour either, so we have taken the initiative to travel to see them play live at the nearest venue. They did, however, play Brighton as part of their 26-date tour in 2021 – Read our review of that night HERE.



Tonight’s set at The Rec Rooms, (which can be found at Albion Way, Horsham, RH12 1AH), superbly plunders from way back in 1993, right up to cuts from the last studio album ‘Dread Times’ from 2017, which crept into the UK Top 40 Albums and was notably aided by the Rebel Dread aka Don Letts. Naturally, further ‘Second Light’ material was performed at the tail end of their set.

The fairly militant sounding ‘Rise Up’ from 2013’s ‘Escapades’ demonstrates how important Bazil’s technology is to Dreadzone’s live sound. This is perhaps unsurprising as the band were initially born out of the remains of Big Audio Dynamite, which featured the aforementioned Don Letts. However, it should be noted that the bulk of the music is properly performed live. The technology only provides some icing on the cake. This is proven early on by some very tasteful lead guitar coming from Blake Roberts. Blake is a quiet unassuming near virtuoso with a beautiful clean sound. He does occasionally apply distortion to his sound, but rarely.

Leo Williams plays a five string bass with multi-coloured strings. He is the real star of the show, the band’s figurehead if you like, providing the pulse that breathes life into the music. Greg Dread’s drumming is fabulously crisp, with lots of rimshots. He is a very flexible musician: reggae at one moment, then throwing in a rock backbeat, whilst ‘For A Reason’ (from 2010’s ‘Eye On The Horizon’) is closer to ska. The material is mostly original, although they do play ‘Iron Shirt’ from ‘Once Upon A Time’ (2005), which is a Lee Perry and Max Romeo cover. This was also famously sampled by The Prodigy for their 1992 ‘Out Of Space’ single. Could a cover song actually have better credentials?

‘Walk Tall’ is preceded by a shout out to the band’s late guitarist Steve Roberts, Greg Dread’s brother, who passed away in 2006. Earl 16 tells us that they’re going to “get political” with ‘Battle’ from 2017’s ‘Dread Times’, which is fittingly followed by early single ‘Fight The Power’, including a snippet of Bob Marley’s ‘Get Up, Stand Up’. The main set ends with ‘Zion Youth’ and ‘Little Britain’ from ‘Second Light’.

The band leave the stage, but are not gone for long. They return for ‘Digital Mastermind’ from ‘Sound’ (2001), and the absolute rabble-rouser ‘Captain Dread’, another key song from ‘Second Light’. Dreadzone’s music is sublime, entrancing and emotive. It seems to pick you up and make you move, whilst their lyrics give you plenty to think about. They are a truly remarkable band, and probably a somewhat under-rated and unappreciated one too. Should you wish to find out more, they play at Tunbridge Wells Forum on 25th March as ‘part one’ of their ‘30 Years Of Dread’ UK Tour – Find your tickets HERE.

Dreadzone:

Greg Dread – drums

Leo Williams – bass

Earl 16 – vocals

James “Bazil” Bainbridge – technology

Blake Roberts – guitar

Dreadzone setlist:

‘Life Love And Unity’ (found on 1995 ‘Second Light’ album)

‘Rise Up’ (found on 2013 ‘Escapades’ album)

‘Rootsman’ (found on 2017 ‘Dread Times’ album)

‘Iron Shirt’ (found on 2005 ‘Once Upon A Time’ album)

‘For A Reason’ (found on 2010 ‘Eye On The Horizon’ album)

‘Tomorrow Never Comes’ (found on 2010 ‘Eye On The Horizon’ album)

‘Walk Tall’ (found on 2010 ‘Eye On The Horizon’ album)

‘Battle’ (found on 2017 ‘Dread Times’ album)

‘Fight The Power’ (found on 1993 ‘Fight The Power’ single)

‘Black Deus’ (found on 2017 ‘Dread Times’ album)

‘Music Army’ (found on 2017 ‘Dread Times’ album)

‘Zion Youth’ (found on 1995 ‘Second Light’ album)

‘Little Britain’ (found on 1995 ‘Second Light’ album)

(encore)

‘Digital Mastermind’ (found on 2001 ‘Sound’ album)

‘Captain Dread’ (found on 1995 ‘Second Light’ album)

www.dreadzone.com

John Peel’s ‘20 Favourite Records Of All Time’ (as at 1997):

(He died on 25th October 2004 and no doubt would have updated it by then)

‘Trout Mask Replica’ – Captain Beefheart & The Magic Band

‘The Velvet Underground And Nico’ – The Velvet Underground

‘Ramones’ – the Ramones

‘Different Class’ – Pulp

‘Live At Counter Eurovision’ – Misty In Roots

‘Nevermind’ – Nirvana

‘The Smiths’ – The Smiths

‘Arc Weld’ – Neil Young

‘Are You Experienced?’ – The Jimi Hendrix Experience

‘Wawali Bonane’ – Enenze

‘Piper At The Gates Of Dawn’ – Pink Floyd

‘Second Light’ – Deadzone

‘Makorokoto’ – The Four Brothers

‘Dave Clarke Archive 1’ – Dave Clarke

‘Songs About F*cking’ – Big Black

‘Dry’ – PJ Harvey

‘I Want To See The Bright Lights Tonight’ Richard And Linda Thompson

‘Elastica’ – Elastica

‘Live Through This’ – Hole

‘The Rolling Stones’ – The Rolling Stones