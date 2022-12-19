Council transfers staff to work on damp and mould cases

The council has diverted maintenance staff from paintwork jobs and taken on extra workers to reduce the backlog of damp and mould cases in council homes across the city.

Brighton and Hove City Council is using damp surveyors to prioritise cases and has employed a specialist team to work on more complex cases of penetrating mould.

Council officers have also been reminded not to blame damp issues on tenants’ lifestyles, which it’s feared has put people off reporting problems in the past.

The measures were highlighted during council meetings this week, when the issue was raised in the light of the high-profile death of Awaab Ishak, two, in Rochdale due to prolonged exposure to toxic mould.



At last week’s full council meeting, Labour councillor Amanda Grimshaw raised the issue and asked what was being done to tackle mould in council properties.

In a written response, Housing Committee chairs Councillors Siriol Hugh-Jones and David Gibson said that the council would escalate high risk and high impact cases quickly.

They said: “In addition to making sure that our front-line teams are equipped to triage cases, in particular should there be health concerns, we wish to ensure that our tenants and residents don’t have barriers to reporting issues.

“The current advice is to remove mould as soon as it forms using household cleaners.

“This is the advice that we include in our Combating Condensation leaflet along with various tips and lifestyle adjustments that could significantly reduce the amount of moisture produced within properties which subsequently reduces the risk of mould forming.

“This advice is aimed at small quantities of mould and is intended to advise tenants how to manage it in their homes.

“This self-treatment is not instead of a response from the council’s Housing Repairs and Maintenance service.”

Moulsecoomb and Bevendean councillors also highlighted the issue at a meeting of the full council and at the north area housing management panel on Wednesday, 14 December.



Councillor Kate Knight said: “Collectively we are the landlords of these properties. I cannot be the only one in the room ashamed of that.

“Brighton and Hove City Council are also too willing to blame tenants for the situation they find themselves in. This is now literally a matter of life and death.

“How have our priorities changed since we found out the result of that inquest?”

Councillor Amanda Grimshaw said that she has received five reports of damp and mould cases from Moulsecoomb and Bevendean tenants just in the last week, with washing taking four or five days to dry and tenants afraid to use their heating due to energy costs.

Coldean and Hollingdean residents associations are getting together to survey tenants about their mould and damp problems, while also encouraging them to report these issues as repairs jobs to the council.

Representative Heather Hayes said that, in the past, council tenants have been reluctant to report these issues in the past for fear of the problem being blamed on tenants’ lifestyle.

Ms Hayes asked: “A lot of these homes are 1950s properties which have damp and mould. Are you going to be asking the government for the money to bring them up to decent homes standards?”

Martin Reid, assistant director for housing management said: “At this point we’re doing two things, we’re writing a letter to government to ask for more resources, and to comply with the regulator for social housing we’re dealing with the issues in our own housing stock.”