Railway speed restrictions lifted early after downpour – but strikes to prolong Christmas shutdown

Railway speed restrictions were lifted early on routes to and from Brighton after the overnight rainfall was less heavy than forecast.

Bosses at Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) had expected 40mph speed limits to affect services until this afternoon (Monday 19 December).

GTR, which runs Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express trains, said: “Heavy rain overnight was not as significant as forecast by the Met Office, allowing 40mph speed restrictions to be removed. The revised service did not have to be imposed.

“Customers are, however, asked to check live information on the train firm’s websites due to possible short notice changes caused by the weather.”

The forecast is for changeable wet and windy weather for the rest of the week.

Meanwhile, GTR said that the strike by members of the RMT (the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers) would affect journeys over Christmas.

RMT workers are due to strike from 6pm on Christmas Eve until 6am on Tuesday 27 December.

GTR said: “Passengers are being warned, regrettably, to travel only if absolutely necessary on Christmas Eve when trains will stop running as early as 12 noon because of national RMT strike action at Network Rail.

“People who have no choice but to travel are strongly advised to check their whole journey, especially if it includes other train operators.

“Trains do not normally run on Christmas Day or Boxing Day (with a few exceptions) and they won’t resume until as late as midday the day after, on Tuesday 27 December.

“Passengers on this day should check train times carefully, and plan ahead.

“Unfortunately, as a result of the industrial action, customers should also expect late-notice changes and cancellations to services from now until Monday 2 January due to a national overtime ban at train companies by the RMT union – check before you travel.”

GTR added that services would be limited, with late starts and early finishes, on the next strike days

Tuesday 3 January

Wednesday 4 January

Friday 6 January

Saturday 7 January

…

Last week, RMT workers went on strike on Tuesday 13 December, Wednesday 14 December, Friday 16 December and Saturday 17 December.

GTR said: “Due to RMT national strikes at Network Rail and train companies, please only travel if absolutely necessary on these days.

“On days after these strikes (Thursday 5 January and Sunday 8 January), services will restart later – at around 7.15/7.30am.”

GTR chief operating officer Angie Doll said: “We’re really sorry for the disruption this ongoing RMT action will cause our customers over the entire festive period, until Sunday 8 January.

“We urge our customers not to travel unless absolutely necessary on Christmas Eve, as services will finish much earlier than usual across the country, with last trains departing at around 12 noon on many of our routes.

“Trains won’t restart until as late as midday on Tuesday 27 December. We understand this is going to make life difficult for many, and urge you to make alternative arrangements if you must travel.

“Unfortunately, trains may also be subject to late notice change on non-strike days due to a national overtime ban.

“Therefore, our strong advice is to always check your journey before setting off, allow extra time for travel and don’t wait to catch the last train home if possible.”

Network Rail chief executive Andrew Haines said: “I am so sorry that our passengers are having to bear the brunt of the RMT’s needless strike when a fair offer is on the table and when only a third of the workforce have rejected it.

“Our offer guarantees jobs and gives everyone a decent pay rise of 9 per cent and more. Two of our three trade unions have already accepted and the RMT needs to think again.”

Last month, when the RMT announced the strike dates, the union said: “Despite every effort made by our negotiators, it is clear that that the government is directly interfering with our attempts to reach a settlement.

“The union suspended previous strike action in good faith to allow for intensive negotiations to resolve the dispute.

“Yet Network Rail have failed to make an improved offer on jobs, pay and conditions for our members during the last two weeks of talks.”

GTR also issued a reminder to passengers that Victoria station would be closed between Christmas and the new year for track and signalling work.

Some services will run to London Bridge instead as work on the four-year £160 million modernisations continues.

For more information about the Victoria closures at Christmas and next year, click here.