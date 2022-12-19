BREAKING NEWS

The Specials frontman Terry Hall has died

Posted On 19 Dec 2022 at 11:14 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Terry Hall

The Brighton & Hove News have been sent this following statement:

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, following a brief illness, of Terry, our beautiful friend, brother and one of the most brilliant singers, songwriters and lyricists this country has ever produced.
Terry was a wonderful husband and father and one of the kindest, funniest, and most genuine of souls. His music and his performances encapsulated the very essence of life… the joy, the pain, the humour, the fight for justice, but mostly the love.
He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him and leaves behind the gift of his remarkable music and profound humanity.
Terry often left the stage at the end of The Specials’ life-affirming shows with three words…
“Love Love Love”

We would ask that everyone respect the family’s privacy at this very sad time.”
🖤

Spacewords Brighton

The Specials last played live in Brighton at an intimate gig at Chalk on 3rd October 2021 – Read our review HERE. A month earlier they played at the Brighton Centre on 4th September 2021 (Review HERE) and before that at Brighton Dome on 17th April 2019 (Review HERE).

Terry Hall – bless you sir x

Terry Hall at ‘Beautiful Days’ Festival, Escot Park, Ottery Saint Mary, Devon 20.8.22 (pic Sara-Louise Bowrey)

Terry Hall at ‘Beautiful Days’ Festival, Escot Park, Ottery Saint Mary, Devon 20.8.22 (pics Sara-Louise Bowrey)

xmas collections

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Quirkies

Humpback whale spotted off Brighton

Posted On06 Dec 2022

Eurovision's Sam Ryder filmed latest music video on top of i360

Posted On24 Oct 2022

First look at gothic garden folly branded "bonkers"

Posted On07 Sep 2022

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com