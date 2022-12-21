Albion lose on penalties to Charlton as League Cup hoodoo continues
21 Dec 2022
Brighton and Hove Albion will go into 2023 in the knowledge that it will be 45 years since they made it onto the quarter finals of the League Cup.
Albion failed to penetrate League One Charlton’s defence over 90 minutes.
And superstars Pascal Gross, Solly March, Moises Caicedo and Leandro Trossard all missed vital shoot-out penalties.
