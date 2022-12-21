Police search for Brighton man who was jailed for robbery

Police are looking for a Brighton man who was jailed for robbery so that they can return him to prison.

Sussex Police has asked for the public’s help locating Harry Avis, 24, of Linchmere, in Swanborough Drive, Whitehawk.

Avis was jailed for three years and four months on Tuesday 13 October 2020 by Judge Janet Waddicor at Lewes Crown Court.

He pleaded guilty to robbing a man at knifepoint in Norwich Drive, Bevendean, on Wednesday 30 September 2020 and to having a knife in a public place.

After he was jailed, Avis, who has convictions for dozens of offences, was described by a police inspector as “a dangerous offender”.

He was released on licence after serving part of his sentence in prison.

Today (Wednesday 21 December), Sussex Police said: “Police are searching for Harry Avis who is wanted on recall to prison.

“Avis, 24, of Swanborough Drive, in Brighton, was serving a sentence for a robbery conviction.

“If you see him or have any information which could help, call 999 quoting 47220224599.”