Police want help to find Brighton man who was jailed for kidnapping

Police are searching for a man from Brighton who was jailed last year for his part in a bungled kidnapping.

Officers are looking for Regan White, 20, of Firle Road, Brighton, so that they can return him to prison.

They have asked for the public’s help to find White who was one of three men who were found guilty of kidnap by a jury last year.

The jury at Brighton Crown Court heard that the case was believed to be linked to drug dealing although this was not proved.

Sussex Police said today (Thursday 22 December): “Police are searching for Regan White, who is wanted on recall to prison.

“White, 20, of Firle Road in Brighton, has breached the terms of his licence after serving a sentence for a kidnapping conviction.

“If you see him, call 999 quoting 47220232174.”

At Hove Crown Court in February last year, Judge Anne Arnold jailed White, who was 18 at the time, for three years and nine months for kidnap. He was ordered to serve a year concurrently for wounding in a young offender institution.

White was convicted along with Adam Maxwell, 22, of Curlender Close, Birkenhead, and formerly of Lewes Crescent, Brighton, and Adam Powney, 35, also formerly of Lewes Crescent.

They kidnapped Adam Scoble, 30, in broad daylight in The Avenue, in Brighton, in January 2020.

The three men attacked him, hitting him with a brick in front of witnesses and in view of security cameras, and bundled him into a black Audi.

Judge Arnold said that they threatened to cut Mr Scoble’s arteries and watch him bleed to death.

She said that they also threatened to douse him with the contents of a bottle of Lucozade which Mr Scoble said that he feared was a corrosive substance.

The judge said: “Adam Scoble was bundled into the back of an Audi, driven around in what he said was a frightening manner and then dropped off at his mother’s house.

“Mr Scoble described the events as the most horrific that he had experienced in his life.”

Powney was jailed for five years for kidnap and a year, to run concurrently, for wounding.

Maxwell, also known as Greg or Scouse Greg by a number of drug users, was jailed for four years for kidnap and a year to be served concurrently for wounding.

Separately, Maxwell admitted dealing crack cocaine and heroin on another occasion and was jailed for three years and nine months, to run consecutively.

He also admitted having crack cocaine on another occasion – and trying to swallow the drugs when he was caught by the police on Brighton seafront.

He was jailed for six months, to run concurrently, making a sentence of seven years and nine months in total, with Judge Arnold telling him that he had “an unattractive criminal record”.