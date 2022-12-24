He may have been gone too long but expect no Boxing Day favours from Nathan Jones

Southampton boss Nathan Jones said that Brighton and Hove Albion played a crucial role in launching his managerial career but insisted that sentiment would be cast aside on Boxing Day.

Jones will take charge of his maiden Premier League home match as a manager when Albion visit St Mary’s.

The Welshman, a former Seagulls player, spent two and a half years as a coach at Brighton, working under Oscar Garcia, Sami Hyypia and Chris Hughton from 2013 to 2016. He then joined Luton to take his first steps in full-time management.

While he retains fond memories of his career-shaping stint with Albion, Jones is fully focused on kick-starting Saints’ top-flight survival mission.

He said: “I played there for five years at the Withdean Stadium (2000 to 2005) and had a relatively successful time – three promotions – and really enjoyed it.”

The 49-year-old, whose new side sit second bottom of the division, said: “I met some good friends, good people, and built some sort of reputation there. Then I had the opportunity to go back as assistant manager to three managers.

“It gave me an education. It gave me a real kick in football and I got real good people there that helped me along my way.

“People like Paul Barber (Albion’s chief executive), people like Tony Bloom (Albion’s owner) really helped me in my progression and it’s a club close to my heart. It won’t be on Boxing Day!

“I’ve been really fortunate in my time to work for some real good football clubs with good people and Brighton’s right up there.”

Jones has been forced to wait more than six weeks for his Premier League debut on home soil because of the World Cup.

Having left Luton to replace the sacked Ralph Hasenhuttl on Thursday 10 November, his tenure began with a 3-1 loss at Liverpool two days later.

But he guided Saints into the Carabao Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday (20 December) courtesy of an unconvincing 2-1 win over League One Lincoln.

Monday 26 December already represents a milestone for Jones because it is the date of his first match in management.

He was placed in caretaker charge of Brighton in 2014 after Hyypia quit and helped the Seagulls battle back to draw 2-2 with Reading after a first-half double from Glenn Murray.

Jones said: “I remember it well. I didn’t have the best starts. We were two down after 11 minutes from an ex-Albion player but we managed to come back.

“And then the next fixture I took was Fulham. We won 2-0. I managed to remain unbeaten as a Brighton manager.

“That gave me a real taste for being a manager and the education that I had there taught me a lot about being a manager and it was invaluable experience.

“But, as I said, come Boxing Day, I won’t be thinking too much about that.”