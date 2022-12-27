Rail bosses warn of delays even though striking staff are back

Passengers have faced delays and disruption on the railways today (Tuesday 27 December) even though striking staff were due back at work.

After a late start across the local network, Southern said: “Due to a number of incidents today between Gatwick Airport and Three Bridges some lines are blocked.

“As a result, trains may be cancelled, delayed by up to 20 minutes or revised. Disruption is expected until 8pm.

“Southern and Thameslink trains which run between Gatwick Airport and Three Bridges / Haywards Heath are being disrupted by the following issues.

“Earlier overrunning engineering works closing some lines through Gatwick Airport, still leading to some congestion.

“A signalling problem is now blocking one of the London-bound lines in the same area.

“A points failure between Three Bridges and Balcombe (is) blocking two of the four lines between these stations.

“Southern and Thameslink expect journeys through this area will take up to 20 minutes longer than usual.

“Some trains will also be revised and will not stop at some stations between Purley and Gatwick Airport via Redhill so please use online journey planners before you go to the station.

“A small number of cancellations will occur.

“Engineering works have been taking place at Gatwick Airport over the Christmas period but unfortunately these have not finished on time.

“Some lines are still open but there will be disruption due to the reduced capacity for trains to run in this area.”

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) said: “Unfortunately, as a result of the industrial action, customers should also expect late-notice changes and cancellations to services from now until Monday 2 January due to a national overtime ban at train companies by the RMT union – check before you travel.”

GTR added that services would also be limited, with late starts and early finishes, on the next strike days

Tuesday 3 January

Wednesday 4 January

Friday 6 January

Saturday 7 January

…

In addition, GTR also issued a reminder to passengers that Victoria station would be closed between Christmas and the new year for track and signalling work.

Some services will run to London Bridge instead as work on the four-year £160 million modernisation continues. For more information about the Victoria closures, click here.