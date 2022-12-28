Fly-tipping warning as Christmas tree recycling sites open

As 23 Christmas tree recycling sites opened yesterday (Tuesday 27 December), Brighton and Hove City Council also issued a fly-tipping warning.

The council said that a few sites had moved this year and anyone leaving trees at the old sites could be fined for fly-tipping.

In previous years, people have been able to leave their trees at Hove Museum, Brunswick Square and Adelaide Crescent.

But this winter, the council is asking people to leave them on Hove Lawns – either opposite Adelaide Crescent or the bottom of Third Avenue.

And the old collection point in Dyke Road is no longer in use, with Withdean Stadium offered as an alternative.

The council said: “Please don’t leave trees on the pavement, road or beside a communal bin as this is fly-tipping and you could be fined.

“Real Christmas trees can be chopped up and recycled in your garden waste if you’ve signed up to our paid-for collection service.

“Real trees can also be left at any of our 23 Christmas tree recycling points across the city. A full list is below.

“Please remove all decorations and the pot before leaving your tree.

“Every real tree is turned into soil improver or compost. You can buy this soil improver from our recycling centres.

“Our Christmas tree recycling points will be open from Tuesday 27 December until Monday 9 January 2023.”

The council added that real and artificial Christmas trees could be left at the household waste recycling sites – the tips in Wilson Avenue, Brighton, and off Old Shoreham Road, Hove.

Here are the council’s Christmas tree recycling sites

Coldean Lane – opposite Park Road near the A270 Lewes Road traffic lights

Ditchling Road – top of Hollingbury Park by the golf course entrance opposite Woodbourne Avenue

Easthill Park – by the Millcross Road entrance

Falmer Road – by the left side of the entrance barrier in Happy Valley car park opposite Crescent Drive South

Hangleton Park – on the left hand side by the Lark Hill and Park Rise entrance

Hove Lawns – opposite Adelaide Crescent

Hove Lawns – opposite the bottom of Third Avenue

Hove Park – by the end of Orchard Road

Ladies Mile Road – behind the clock tower on the corner of Mackie Avenue

Lockwood Crescent – in the corner of Woodingdean Central Park opposite the recycling point

Mackie Avenue – opposite the shops on the corner of Plainfields playing field

Montpelier Crescent – by the recycling point

Preston Drove – by the recycling site at the north entrance of Preston Park

St Ann’s Well Gardens – by Nizells Avenue

Saltdean Park Road – on the left side of the recycling site in the Saltdean Lido car park

South Avenue – South of Queens Park, by the pond

Union Road – behind the recycling site at the north end of The Level

Upper Bedford Street – opposite St George’s Terrace

Upper Bevendean Avenue – opposite the shops by the recycling site

Victoria Recreation Ground – on the west side of the car park off Victoria Road

Wilson Avenue – on the grass between the bike racks and testing centre in East Brighton Park

Wish Park – by the playground on the Wish Road side in the north east corner

Withdean Stadium – in the Tongdean Lane car park

To see a map of the Christmas tree recycling sites, click here.

The council added: “If there are any issues with a site, please let us know using our report a problem and request a clean-up online form.”

There was also a reminder that rubbish and recycling dates are likely to be a day later than usual this week, with rounds restarting yesterday.

Bin rounds should be back to normal in the new year, the council added. For more information, click here.