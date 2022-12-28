Police ask for public’s help to find wanted man with links to Brighton

Sussex Police asked for the public’s help to find a wanted man with links to Brighton this afternoon (Wednesday 28 December).

Joe Murphy is wanted on a warrant not backed for bail after he skipped court and, the force said, he is also wanted for recall to prison.

Murphy, who turns 26 on Friday, was arrested in October on suspicion of having an offensive weapon – a glass bottle – in a public place.

But Murphy, of Mill Road, Burgess Hill, failed to turn up for court later the same month and magistrates issued a warrant for his arrest.

Sussex Police said today: “We are searching for Joe Murphy who is wanted on recall to prison.

“Murphy, 25, is also sought for failing to attend court to face a charge of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

“He is described as medium build with short, dark hair and is known to have links to Crawley, Burgess Hill, East Grinstead and Brighton.

“If you see Murphy or know where he is, please call 999 quoting serial 323 of 14/12.

“Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”