Brighton hotel room rates more than double for New Year’s Eve

Hotel room rates in Brighton are more than double their usual winter level, according to a survey.

The average rate of £175 was just over twice the usual rate, Cheaprooms.co.uk said today (Thursday 29 December).

And the price comparison website said that Brighton hotel rooms were, on average, the fifth most expensive out of Britain’s 20 biggest cities for the new year.

The survey said that the average room rate in Brighton was £175 – an increase of 105 per cent.

But this was significantly cheaper than the two most expensive cities, Edinburgh and London respectively.

A room in Edinburgh would cost £384 on average, up 418 per cent, Cheaprooms.co.uk said, while in London the price was £256, up 118 per cent.

Bath and Cardiff were third and fourth, the survey found, with a room in Bath costing £185 – 95 per cent higher.

And in the Welsh capital, the figure was £176 – an increase of 155 per cent for the new year.

Cheaprooms.co.uk said that the prices reflected the rate for the cheapest available double room in a centrally located hotel or guest house, rated 3 stars or more.