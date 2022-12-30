Bus bosses bring in cheaper deals for children

Children will pay less to travel on the bus from New Year’s Day, Brighton and Hove Buses said today (Friday 30 December).

The bus company said that up to four children could travel free when accompanied by an adult at all times on journeys in Brighton and Hove.

The new deal also applies to journeys that start or end in East Sussex although night services are excluded.

The bus company said: “The off-peak unaccompanied child fare has also been reduced from £1 to just 50p for journeys wholly within the city of Brighton and Hove.

“Furthermore, child rates will be available to anyone aged under 19 – and any reasonable and valid ID will be able to be used as proof of age for all ‘on-bus’ fares.

“BusID cards will still be required for our mobile and key card tickets.

“These improvements are a result of the new ‘enhanced partnerships’ between Brighton and Hove City Council and East Sussex County Council with all the bus operators.”

The bus company said that the changes are coming in along with a capped fare of £2 for single journeys from New Year’s Day (Sunday 1 January) to Friday 31 March.

Brighton and Hove Buses commercial director Nick Hill said: “We’re pleased to introduce these improvements to bus fares for 2023 which will hopefully provide a little extra help to bus users.

“Working with Brighton and Hove City Council and East Sussex County Council, we’re committed to keeping bus travel affordable and accessible for everyone, especially with the cost of living pressures on the rise.

“It may also encourage car users to try the bus, reducing emissions and congestion.”

The changes come into effect from New Year’s Day. For more information, click here.