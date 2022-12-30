King awards medal to long-serving Brighton hospital volunteer

A long-serving Brighton hospital volunteer has been awarded a medal in the King’s first New Year Honours List.

Doris Margaret Garton – better known as Bidge Garton – has been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to volunteering.

Mrs Garton, 90, started volunteering on a ward at the Royal Sussex County Hospital, in Brighton, in 1983.

She moved to A&E the following year where she continued to help, support and reassure people – until the great-grandmother finally retired last year.

Mrs Garton was described by one colleague as “nothing short of a legend” while tributes from patients and relatives that she comforted included “amazing”, “a life-saver” and “an angel of the night”.

She said: “I feel so lucky and privileged not just to have received this honour but for the memories and dear friends I have made during the years I volunteered at the hospital. I can honestly say I have gained more than I have given.”

At her farewell last year, a room was named after Bidge – and A&E matron Will Rowell said: “Bidge would always help colleagues, always comfort us when we needed comforting. She would always be there to reassure relatives and always knew what to say.”

University Hospitals Sussex, the NHS trust that runs the Royal Sussex, said: “Relatives now use the Bidge Garton Relatives Room – Always Time to Listen.”

The trust said that it was a room where Bidge had spent thousands of nights, talking with thousands of people.

Volunteer services manager Julie Wiseman said: “Bidge is nothing short of a legend. She has provided reassurance, comfort and kindness to patients and relatives and supported the medical and nursing teams for all these years.

“She used to be known as ‘the owl of A&E’ because she would start her shifts late in the afternoon and still be here way after midnight – even on Christmas Day.”

One of her A&E colleagues, Paul Ransom, was included in the overseas list for his humanitarian work. Dr Ransom, an emergency consultant in Brighton for 20 years, was made an OBE after helping in Haiti, Armenia and Ukraine.

University Hospitals Sussex chief executive George Findlay said: “We’re delighted to hear that two such deserving people have been recognised in this way.

“Both are so humble and it’s this, as well as their kindness and dedication, that has led them to be nominated and their achievements recognised.”

Dr Findlay added: “On behalf of everyone at the trust, I’d like to say congratulations and a huge thank you for all you have done and continue to do to help others.”

When Mrs Garton retired, she said that she planned to spend some of her time watching cricket at the County Ground, in Hove, cheering on her grandson.

She added: “My grandson George is a professional cricketer and plays for Sussex. So that’s what I‘ll be doing. Watching him bowl – fast!”

