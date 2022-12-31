BREAKING NEWS

The Fallen Leaves to play Brighton concert

Posted On 31 Dec 2022 at 3:30 pm
The Fallen Leaves are heading back to Brighton

Those rather nice people at Spinningchilli have announced that they are presenting an enjoyable evening of pop punk music with The Fallen Leaves in Brighton at The Prince Albert (which is located at 48 Trafalgar Street just below Brighton mainline railway station) on the Saturday 11th February 2023.

The Prince Albert will be hosting the concert (pic Nick Linazasoro)

After a storming gig at The Prince Albert back in November 2021 (Review HERE), The Fallen Leaves are all set to return to Brighton.

Rob Green from The Fallen Leaves live at The Prince Albert, Brighton 20.11.21 (pic Ian Bourn)

The band formed back in 2004 and their current line-up features Reverend Rob Green, original Subway Sect guitarist Sir Robert Symmons, Gareth ‘Mountbatten’ Evans and Brett ‘Buddy’ Ascott from The Chords.

Rob Symmons from The Fallen Leaves live at The Prince Albert, Brighton 20.11.21 (pic Ian Bourn)

The Fallen Leaves perform a superb mixture of punk, mod, 60’s garage and beat, thus if you can imagine a cross between The Who and The Ramones, then you are part of the way there.

Gareth Evans from The Fallen Leaves live at The Prince Albert, Brighton 20.11.21 (pic Ian Bourn)

They have thus far released five albums: ‘It’s Too Late Now’ (2008), ‘That’s Right’ (2009), ‘If Only We’d Known’ (2013), and band’s last studio album came out in 2017 and is titled ‘What We’ve All Been Waiting For’ and it’s tracks are ‘Prodigal Son’, ‘I’m A Man’, ‘Lavender Girl’, ‘Funny World’, ‘Taking A View’, ‘All That Glitters’, ‘Promised Land’, ‘Motorcycle Girl’, ‘Good Man’. This was followed on 29th September 2019 by their 12 track live album ‘Maximum Minimum’ which was recorded at The Hope & Anchor.

Their vinyl albums and CD’s can be purchased HERE.

Fractured live at The Prince Albert, Brighton 20.11.21 (pics Ian Bourn)

Support on the night will come from post-ironic, post-punk, post-everything group Fractured who also supported them back in 2021 at the same venue (Review HERE). Find out more about Fractured HERE.

Purchase your concert tickets HERE.

www.musicglue.com/the-fallen-leaves

Gig flyer

