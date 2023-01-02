World Cup success will not change ‘humble’ Mac Allister, says Dunk

Brighton and Hove Albion captain Lewis Dunk insisted that “humble” Argentina star Alexis Mac Allister would not be changed by World Cup glory alongside Lionel Messi.

Albion midfielder Mac Allister starred for his country in Qatar as they were crowned champions after victory over France in the final.

The creative 24-year-old is nearing a return to Premier League action for the Seagulls, having been granted leave to celebrate the success in his homeland.

Defender Dunk is looking forward to welcoming back his team-mate, who is expected in Sussex this week and does not believe that his attitude will have been altered by winning football’s ultimate prize.

Dunk said: “We’ve spoken to him and congratulated him. What an achievement! He’s a humble guy – a great guy to have in the squad – and what a player.

“He showed his worth in the World Cup and we’re all buzzing for him. We can’t wait to have him back in the squad and to be ready to play for us again because he brings a lot to us.

“I don’t think it will change anything. He’s a down-to-earth kid. He’s a hard worker. He’s won the World Cup and we’re all delighted for him. He’s delighted so I don’t think it will change anything when he comes back here.

“I think he will be ready to go again, keep learning off this manager and keep improving as an individual and as a team.”

Mac Allister was an unused substitute for Argentina’s shock opening defeat to Saudi Arabia in the Middle East but started the following six matches, scoring once.

He played 116 minutes in the thrilling 3-3 final draw with France, which ended with talismanic captain Messi lifting the trophy after a penalty shoot-out victory.

Dunk said: “We’re going to get all the stories off him when he gets back. We’ve just spoken in the group chat and are all buzzing for him. I just want to hear about the celebrations!”

In Mac Allister’s absence, Brighton beat Southampton 3-1 on Boxing Day but lost 4-2 to Arsenal on New Year’s Eve.

Ahead of the trip to Everton tomorrow (Tuesday 3 January), Dunk reflected on a memorable 2022 for Brighton, including a first top-half Premier League finish, and believes the future is bright.

The 31-year-old centre back said: “It has been a really good year for the club. We had our best-ever finish last season (ninth place) and then started this season really well.

“It shows what the club is doing and that we’re building something good here. I am glad to be a part of this club and hopefully we can have even more success next year.”